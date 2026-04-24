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AV R&B Minute On Alicia ,Michael, Rihanna and More

AV R&B Minute On Alicia ,Michael, Rihanna and More

Alicia Keys is joining "American Idol" as a guest mentor. 

Published on April 24, 2026
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Source: Alicia Keys/Twitter / Alicia Keys/Twitter

Alicia Keys To Join ‘American Idol’ As Guest Mentor, Performer

Alicia Keys is joining “American Idol” as a guest mentor.  The seventeen-time Grammy winner will guide the top three finalists as they prepare to take the stage for a final chance to win.  Keys will also perform in celebration of her debut album “Songs in A Minor,” including a performance with the top three.  The season finale airs May 11th at 8 p.m. eastern on ABC.

Eminem Receives Praise From Celebrities After Celebrating 18 Year Sobriety

Eminem is celebrating 18 years of sobriety.  Earlier this week, the rapper shared a photo of his sobriety chip on Instagram.  It has the number “18” in Roman numerals, confirming he’s committed to staying away from drugs and alcohol for almost two decades.  Em received praise from fellow artists, including Big Sean, who commented “Yessir, keep it up,” and D-Nice, who congratulated him.

Rihanna Wax Figure
Source: Madame Tussauds / DKC for Madame Tussauds

Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect Stripped Of Child Custody

The woman allegedly behind the attack on Rihanna’s Los Angeles mansion is being stripped of child custody.  According to law enforcement, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz fired multiple shots at the singer’s home last month.  TMZ reported that she’ll have zero contact with her own children until further order of the court, or if the father approves of contact.  Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling, and assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm.  Rihanna was home with several family members and staff during the attack.    

“Michael” Aims For $70 Million Start

“Michael” is expected to bring in millions in its debut.  The Michael Jackson biopic starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson is projected to make between 65 and 70-million-dollars in its first weekend in theaters.  It’s likely to secure the biggest opening ever domestically for a musical biopic.  The film is expected to make between 75 and 80-million internationally as well.

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Alicia Keys D-Nice Eminem Grammy Keys Los Angeles Michael Rihanna TMZ

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