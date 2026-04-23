Kandi Eastman: Nominated for Best Radio Personality at the Euphoria Impact Awards

Source: General / Radio One



There are moments in this business that remind you why you put in the work — and this is one of them.

I’m incredibly honored to be nominated for Best Radio Personality at this year’s Euphoria Lounge Annual Impact Awards, happening Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at Euphoria Lounge in Houston.

To be recognized in a city with so much talent and culture means the world to me. Radio has always been more than a microphone for me — it’s been about connecting with people, bringing joy, celebrating our culture and creating moments that matter. So this nomination feels deeply personal.

What makes this event even more special is being recognized alongside some incredible movers and shakers in our community.

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I have to shout out Chelsea Edwards, who’s being recognized for her work with Chattin’ With Chelsea on FOX 26, using her platform to tell meaningful stories and uplift Houston voices.

TikTok Momma is being honored as Social Media Influencer of Distinction, and if you know her digital presence, you know she brings authenticity, humor and impact.

Big love to my radio family too — DJ GT Mayne is receiving Most Inspirational DJ, and anybody who knows GT knows that title fits. His energy and heart speak for themselves.

And Houston’s stepping scene will definitely recognize S. Dott, receiving Innovative Global Music Artist honors. His “Mr. Slow Wind” movement and Cowgirl Trailride wave have built something special in the culture.

Also huge congratulations to Comedian GrossMaNN, being recognized as Master of Comedy for keeping us laughing and representing Houston in a major way.

That’s what I love about these awards — they celebrate excellence across so many lanes: radio, comedy, entrepreneurship, music, media and community leadership.

It’s more than an awards show — it’s a celebration of impact.

If you’re looking for something inspiring to be part of this weekend, come celebrate with us at Euphoria Lounge, 2164 Aldine Westfield Road, this Sunday at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, and trust me… you don’t want to miss a room full of this much greatness. I’m excited, I’m grateful, and I can’t wait to celebrate with Houston.