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Houston Mayor Speaks Out After Officer Fired for Racist Video

Published on April 24, 2026
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Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Houston leadership is making it clear that racism will not be tolerated following the termination of a Houston Police Department officer. Mayor John Whitmire addressed the situation after former officer Ashley Gonzalez was fired over a video that surfaced showing her using offensive language.

In a public statement, Whitmire said he was shocked and deeply disappointed by the remarks, calling them outrageous and unacceptable. He emphasized that the behavior displayed in the video does not reflect the values of the City of Houston or the standards expected of those sworn to serve and protect the community.

The mayor also voiced support for HPD Chief Troy Finner Diaz’s handling of the situation, noting that the officer was suspended once the department became aware of the video and later terminated as soon as the civil service process allowed. Whitmire praised the swift action, reinforcing the city’s commitment to accountability.

Whitmire ended his statement with a strong message to all city employees and residents. He reiterated that there is zero tolerance for racism within his administration and encouraged anyone who witnesses such behavior to report it immediately. He also called on Houstonians to recommit to respect, equality, and human rights across the city.

Houston Mayor Speaks Out After Officer Fired for Racist Video was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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