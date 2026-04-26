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Congratulations To Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Congratulations To Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ ‘Giants’ art exhibition has opened.

Published on April 26, 2026
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Opening Of The West Coast Showing Of Giants- Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

The exhibition “Giants” at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego showcases over 130 pieces from the personal collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, featuring works by nearly 40 Black artists. The exhibition explores themes of identity, culture, and community, with pieces ranging from paintings and sculptures to installations. Visitors can expect to see intimate glimpses into the lives of the Deans, as well as monumental works like Mickalene Thomas’ “Le Dejeuner sur l’herbe: Les trois femmes noire” and Nick Cave’s mixed-media sculpture “Soundsuit.” The exhibition aims to provide a platform for underrepresented communities and invites viewers to engage with powerful messages and diverse artistic expressions.

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