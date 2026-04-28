Source: Nappy.co / Alyssa Sieb/ Nappy.co

Dating Becoming Too Expensive For Some Young Americans

A new survey says many young Americans are exhausted by the cost of dating. BMO Financial Group’s 2026 BMO Real Financial Progress Index says half of Americans surveyed said they are going on fewer dates or choosing less expensive activities because of rising costs. The bank polled over 25-hundred adults in late December through January. Nearly half of Gen Z adults and 40-percent of millennials surveyed said the price of dating is affecting their financial goals. BMO found one date costs Gen Z adults over 200 dollars on average and millennials over 250 dollars.It’s just one affordability pressure among many these days. Consumers are grappling with higher costs for everyday essentials such as gas, groceries, housing and health insurance — reflecting a mix of factors including energy shocks tied to the ongoing war with Iran and President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Study Shows Physical Activity Outweighs Risks For Youth With Heart Issues

A new study shows benefits to physical activity may outweigh the risks for children with heart conditions. The American Heart Association’s new research shows light-to-moderate intensity exercise may be okay to maintain physical fitness and quality of life so long as there is regular monitoring of their heart condition. Officials with the association say this is different than previous studies which have discouraged physical activity for fear it could worsen heart function or lead to sudden cardiac death. One of those involved in the study says most children should be physically active with individualized evaluation, monitoring and planning.