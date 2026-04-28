The Kandi Crush Battle: Love & R&B Edition

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle switches it up with a Love & R&B Edition, and whew… these pairings? Straight relationship soundtrack material.

This battle is about chemistry.

Let’s start with Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma,” a song that dominated the early 2000s and spent 10 weeks at No. 1. That record wasn’t just huge — it defined an era. Then there’s Nelly and Jaheim’s “My Place,” another smooth and intimate record that showed Nelly knew how to do romance as well as rap.

Then you’ve got Ja Rule and Case with “Livin’ It Up,” a feel-good summer classic, versus Mary J. Blige and Ja Rule’s “Rainy Dayz,” which brought grit and soul. That’s sunshine versus stormy-day love.

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And let’s talk about Beyoncé and Jay-Z. “Crazy In Love” may be one of the most important pop-R&B records of the 2000s. It launched Beyoncé’s solo era and changed everything. Then “Drunk In Love” gave us a grown, moody, intoxicating sequel years later. Two different moments. Same iconic chemistry.

What makes today’s battle so fun is it’s less artist vs. artist and more vibe vs. vibe. Big romance. Big records. Huge impact.

Some of these songs topped charts. Some became wedding staples. Some became cookout records. But all of them shaped the sound of love in modern R&B.

Are you choosing “Dilemma” over “My Place”? “Crazy In Love” over “Drunk In Love”? Do you want the carefree energy of “Livin’ It Up” or the emotional pull of “Rainy Dayz”?

See… that’s hard.

And that’s why we do the Kandi Crush Battle.