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‘A Different World’ Adds Method Man

Class In Session! Method Man Joins 'A Different World' Reboot, Production Wraps On First Season

Published on April 27, 2026
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Method Man will join the cast of the A Different World reboot on Netflix as Coach Coles, alongside returning cast members Karen Malina White and Ajai Sanders. Tichina Arnold and Raven Goodwin will also join the cast, with original cast members set to return. The first season has wrapped production, and the reboot will feature 10 episodes with the same essence that made the original show a classic. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return to Hillman College for a new generation of viewers.

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