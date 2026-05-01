Drinking Water When Waking Up Is Good For You

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Doctor Advises Drinking Water When Waking Up

Experts say drinking a glass water right when you wake up is good for your health. Doctor Adrienna Jirik, a gastroenterologist at the Cleveland Clinic says drinking water first thing in the morning helps boost metabolism, improve digestion and prevent urinary tract infections. She says it will also help keep folks hydrated with most people not drinking enough water throughout the day. She says if plain water doesn’t appeal, add a lemon or drink sparkling or carbonated water.

Ultra-Low Frequencies Could Cause Unease

Ultra-low frequencies seemingly imperceptible to the human ear could create feelings of unease. That’s according to research out of Canada that finds that these low tones often show up in places that people report as feeling creepy or even haunted. One example is frequencies produced by decrepit plumbing and ventilation systems in old buildings. The researchers suggest that the body, when exposed to these tones, might be producing a hormone linked to increased irritability and stress.

Chocolates Sold Nationwide Recalled Over Life-Threatening Contamination

A North Carolina-based chocolate company is recalling some of its products due to a possible life-threatening allergen contamination. According to the FDA, on April 23rd French Broad Chocolates PBC recalled its Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection for six, 12 and 24-piece boxes due to the product potentially containing undeclared walnuts. The recalled bonbons were distributed between April 14th and April 20th and sold locally in Asheville as well as online across more than three dozen states including California, Florida, Georgia, New York, Texas and more. The FDA confirmed that no illnesses had been reported when the recall was posted but consumers with a tree nut allergy are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.