Source: Courtesy / Lionsgate

Michael Jackson streams skyrocket after ‘Michael’ biopic opening weekend, up 95% in the US

Streams of Michael Jackson’s music jumped 95% in the U.S. over the weekend following the release of the big-budget biopic “Michael,” which earned $97 million in its opening weekend. The Jackson 5 also saw an 85% increase in streams. Jackson had eight songs on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global Chart, with “Billie Jean” leading the pack at number 11. Despite negative reviews, “Michael” is a box office smash, with Jackson’s songs also experiencing a 140% increase in streams on Shazam.

Michael Jackson was ‘banned’ from Glasgow after iconic 1992 gig

The biopic about Michael Jackson, titled “Michael,”. The film covers Jackson’s life from his time in The Jackson 5 to his mega-stardom in the late 1980s. Jafaar’s portrayal has been praised, and the biopic has been a box office success, grossing $217m globally. Jackson’s legendary stage presence is highlighted, including a memorable concert in Glasgow in 1992 that led to noise complaints and a ban from future performances in the city. Despite this, Jackson expressed his love for Scotland and considered moving there in the late 1990s.

Michael’ Explored this Iconic Michael Jackson Tour, but Real Life Tour Was Way Worse

The article discusses the missed opportunities and inaccuracies in the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” particularly regarding the iconic Victory Tour. In reality, the tour was a financial disaster, leading to the New England Patriots changing ownership. The film failed to delve into the complexities of the tour, including the exorbitant ticket prices and lottery system for ticket distribution. Despite the negative publicity, Jackson’s decision to donate his earnings to charity helped shape his image as a generous artist. Viewers interested in learning more about the Victory Tour can watch the documentary “The Jacksons: Road to Victory” on YouTube.