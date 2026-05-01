AV R&B Minute On Alicia ,Mary J, and More

Source: Capitol Records / Instagram/therealmaryjblige

Mary J. Blige reflects on her past behavior, admitting to being a “monster” in the ’90s and apologizing to those she mistreated, including journalists. She acknowledges her immature responses to the media and how she has since shifted her perspective, viewing interviews as a blessing. Blige’s self-reflection and apologies have helped clear her conscience and open doors professionally, with collaborators more willing to work with her. Her candid conversation also touches on the fallout from a controversial Burger King commercial in 2012, linking both experiences to a lack of control and support early in her career.

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Alicia Keys Calls Out Ongoing Gender Gap in Music Industry

Alicia Keys recently highlighted the ongoing gender imbalance in the music industry, particularly in roles like production and engineering. She discussed her organization, She Is the Music, which aims to increase opportunities for women in all areas of the industry. Keys emphasized the need for faster progress to support the talent entering the field. Additionally, she addressed the challenges artists face in maintaining creative ownership in a digital landscape and explored new ways to present art and music with partner Swizz Beatz. Keys also discussed the impact of artificial intelligence and social media on artistic expression.

Source: General / Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Lizzo announces third album, title track

Lizzo is reclaiming the word “B####” as a declaration of power with her upcoming album set to release on June 5. The Grammy winner announced the album’s title track, which pays homage to Meredith Brooks’ 1997 hit, will be released on May 1. Lizzo explains that reclaiming the word is a statement of confidence and self-love, inspired by other women in music who have used it positively. Alongside her music career, Lizzo is expanding into writing with a children’s book and will star as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming film.