AV R&B Minute On Janet ,Badu, 2 Pac and More

Source: JanetJackson.com / client provided

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu Set To Appear At Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala

Janet Jackson and Erykah Badu are set to make an appearance at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala. Jackson will come to celebrate the induction of her album “Rhythm Nation 1984” into the Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Erykah Badu is set to perform with George Clinton and Funkadelic guitarist Blackbyrd McKnight in a tribute to Funkadelic’s “Maggot Brain.” The album is also among those being inducted this year. The event takes place on May 8th in Los Angeles.

2Pac’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Keefe D & Others

The family of 2Pac’s late stepfather has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Duane “Keefe D” Davis and others who are believed to be involved with the fallen legend’s murder. According to a report TMZ published, Shakur’s stepbrother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, filed the lawsuit earlier this week on behalf of ‘Pac’s estate. The lawsuit names Davis, who’s the only living person charged with the rapper’s murder. He’s currently incarcerated as he awaits his criminal trial. In addition, the Shakur family is suing other “John Does” who they believe are also involved with plotting the “Changes” rapper’s death. Davis is facing one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon

Dave Chappelle To Join ‘Netflix Is A Joke’

Dave Chappelle is holding three nights of shows for the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival. He’ll be taking over the iconic Hollywood Palladium from May 7th through the 9th with tickets available now. There are more than 350 events planned from May 4th through 10th for the festival with acts scheduled from Kevin Hart, John Mulaney and Katt Williams.