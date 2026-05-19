Kandi Crush Battle: LSG VS Jodeci

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Today’sKandi Crush Battle is for the real R&B lovers because LSG and Jodeci delivered some of the most emotional, passionate, and unforgettable records in the genre’s history. These groups represented vulnerability, romance, heartbreak, and grown-man soul in completely different ways, which is exactly why this matchup feels impossible.

Jodeci changed R&B forever. Before them, male R&B groups were polished and clean-cut. Jodeci came in with boots, leather, raw vocals, and emotional intensity that completely shifted the culture. “Forever My Lady” became an instant classic, while records like “Stay” and “Get On Up” showed their versatility beautifully. They could give you vulnerability one minute and gritty confidence the next.

Then you have LSG, the supergroup made up of Gerald Levert, Keith Sweat, and Johnny Gill. Just saying those names together feels legendary. “My Body” became one of the biggest grown-and-sexy records ever released, while “Curious” and “Door #1” showcased elite-level vocal chemistry. Every member brought a completely different style vocally, yet somehow it blended perfectly. What makes this battle special is the emotional weight these records carry. Jodeci records feel young, passionate, and sometimes chaotic emotionally. LSG feels mature, intentional, and deeply romantic. It’s almost like watching two generations of R&B expression collide.

Vocally, this matchup is ridiculous. Jodeci brought raw energy and unmatched harmonies, while LSG brought powerhouse vocal precision from three legendary singers. Few battles can match this level of vocal talent.

This battle also highlights how much emotion mattered in ‘90s R&B. These weren’t empty records built around trends. These songs sounded lived-in. They felt personal. People connected with them because they reflected real relationships, heartbreak, desire, and vulnerability. And honestly, “My Body” versus “Forever My Lady” alone could divide an entire generation of listeners. Both songs are deeply connected to memories, relationships, and moments in people’s lives. At the end of the day, this battle proves why ‘90s R&B still holds such a special place in music culture. These groups gave listeners timeless music that still sounds incredible decades later.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.