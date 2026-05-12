Ten Most Popular U.S. Baby Names And 10k Steps A Day
Ten Most Popular U.S. Baby Names
Ten Most Popular U.S. Baby Names
Olivia and Liam are topping Social Security’s annual list of America’s most popular baby names for the seventh straight year. The newly released rankings for 2025 are based on Social Security card applications at birth, and the data shows few changes in the top ten. Liam, Noah, Oliver and Theodore held steady as the top four boy names while Amelia, Sophia, Sofia, Mia, Evelyn and Isabella all remained in the top 10 for girls. However, Charlotte overtook Emma as runner-up which ended a six-year streak in the number two spot, while Ava was dropped out of the top ten and replaced by Eliana.
Study Recommends Less Than 10K Steps To Maintain Weight
New research suggests fewer than ten-thousand steps a day can still help control your weight. Research presented at the European Congress on Obesity found that 85-hundred steps a day will help maintain weight loss after dieting. The ten-thousand steps a day standard became popular during the 1960s as a marketing campaign to sell pedometers in Japan. Experts say while walking is important to avoid gaining weight, so is a calorie deficit and combining cardio with strength training to build muscle and burn calories.
Trump Admin Launches Moms.Gov
The Trump administration is launching Moms.gov this Mother’s Day as a centralized resource for expecting parents. The site’s tagline says it aims to support mothers and fathers facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies while promoting family health. It offers information on topics such as Trump Accounts, breastfeeding, mental-health services, health-center access, nutrition, and adoption. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the platform is meant to equip families with practical tools during pregnancy and early childhood.
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