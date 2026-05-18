AV’s H -Town Headlines

Police investigating discovery of man's body in Houston bayou

Joe Panzarella wins Houston City Council District C runoff election

Metro police shoot and kill knife-wielding man at Houston bus stop

Source: General / Radio One

Man’s Body Recovered From Greens Bayou

(Houston, TX) — Police are investigating after a fisherman found a man’s body in a Houston bayou on Saturday evening. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a 9-1-1 call about a body in Greens Bayou just off I-10 near Uvalde Road. The HPD dive team and the Harris County medical examiner also responded to the scene. Investigators says the man’s age, race, and identity are unknown. His cause of death hasn’t been determined, but detectives say his death doesn’t appear to be suspicious. More than 200 bodies have been found in local bayous since 2017.

Panzarella Wins Houston City Council Runoff Election

(Houston, TX) — Joe Panzarella is the winner of Saturday night’s Houston City Council District C runoff election. The Harris County Clerk’s Office says Panzarella defeated former city council aide Nick Hellyar by 65 to 35 percent of the vote. Nearly ten thousand votes were cast in the runoff, about a third of them on Election Day. District C includes parts of the Heights, the Montrose, and Meyerland. Abbie Kamin vacated the seat to run for Harris County Attorney. She’s already been appointed to the position on an interim basis.

Metro Police Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man At Southeast Houston Bus Stop

(Houston, TX) — Houston police are investigating after Metro police officers shot and killed a man outside a southeast Houston bus stop over the weekend. A bus driver noticed the man holding a knife at the bus stop near Park Place Boulevard and Findlay Street around 10:45 a.m. The driver notified Metro’s control center, and supervisors and Metro police responded. The man reportedly moved toward the officers, who shot him. He died a short time later at a local hospital. No passengers or Metro personnel were injured.

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TxDOT Reminds People To Buckle Up

(Austin, TX) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to buckle up or pay the price. Starting today, the state’s Click It or Ticket initiative begins. It continues through May 31st and is designed to encourage the use of seat belts while driving. According to TxDOT, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death by 45-percent for front-seat passengers in passenger cars.

GCSO Totals Up The Numbers For Jeep Weekend

(Galveston, TX) — The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the numbers from Jeep Weekend 2026. Law enforcement agencies made 15-hundred traffic stops in the Bolivar Peninsula enforcement zone during the four-day event. State troopers made 50 arrests, and Galveston County deputies made another 60. Most of them were for misdemeanors, with a lesser number of felonies and a few warrant arrests. The annual event brings huge crowds to Crystal Beach every year. There were no injuries reported this time around.