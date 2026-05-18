AV’s R & B Minute On Michael, Mya And More

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' album tops R&B/Hip-Hop charts again after 40 years, fueled by a new film.

R&B singer Mya releases her 10th studio album 'Retrospect' after 8-year hiatus, featuring collaborations.

Taylor Swift's '1989' and Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' inducted into National Recording Registry as culturally significant.

Source: General / General

Michael Jackson’s music is making a return to the top of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. That’s thanks to his 1982 album “Thriller” which landed in the number one spot during the week of May 16th. The album’s jump in streaming activity was fueled by the release of the film “Michael,” sending it back to the top of the list for the first time in four decades.

Mya Makes Her Return With New Album

Mya is back with new music. The R&B singer released her 10th studio album “Retrospect” on Friday, making it her first full-length project in eight years. The 16-track album features a collaboration with 21 Savage, Joyner Lucas, Snoop Dogg, D-Nice and more. Ahead of the album’s release, Mya gave fans a preview with “ASAP” and “Just A Little Bit” featuring “Too Short”.

Taylor Swift And Beyonce Inducted Into National Recording Registry

Taylor Swift and Beyonce are among the artists whose music is being historically preserved this year. The Library of Congress this week inducted 25 selections to the National Recording Registry that are considered “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” This year’s picks include Taylor Swift’s 2014 album “1989,” Beyoncé’s hit “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” and classics like The Charlie Daniels Band, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” Gladys Knight and the Pips, “Midnight Train to Georgia,” and The Byrds, “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

The Weeknd Announces Final Leg Of After Hours Till Dawn Stadium Tour

The Weeknd is sharing the final dates for the last leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour. The singer will begin his tour of Asia on September 20th in Tokyo and wrap things up on November 4th in Kuala Lampur. Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts will join The Weeknd as support for most of the dates, while Japanese DJ Yousuke Yukimatsu joins him on select dates. The Asia leg follows the singer’s European and U.K. outing this summer.

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Ice Cube, Mike Epps To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Friday With Hip Hop/Comedy Show

Ice Cube and Mike Epps are reuniting to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie “Friday” with a one-night-only event. “Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Lounging, and Laughing” is scheduled for July 17th at the Long Beach Amphitheater. The celebration will feature a performance from Ice Cube, as well as guest performances from Warren G and Scarface. Mike Epps will also deliver a headlining stand-up set. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite “Friday” character for a chance to win up to two-thousand-dollars. Tickets for “Everyday’s Friday” are available now.