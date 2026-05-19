AV’s Daily Power Point “The True Source Of Life”

Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

“I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

John 15:5

Have you ever felt like you were running on empty? Pushing forward, striving, trying to hold everything together—but deep down, you know you’re drained? Jesus never intended for us to live that way.

In John 15:5, He reminds us that apart from Him, we can do nothing. Not “less.” Not “a little.” Nothing. A branch can’t produce fruit unless it stays connected to the vine. In the same way, we can’t grow, thrive, or bear lasting fruit unless we remain in Christ.

To abide in Jesus is to make Him your home—not a guest you visit when you have time. It’s choosing daily dependence over occasional check-ins. It’s trusting Him in both the abundance and the drought.

The good news? You don’t have to force growth—just stay connected. When you remain in Him, He fills the empty places. He strengthens, He sustains, He produces fruit in you—love, joy, peace, patience—far beyond your own ability.

So today, take a breath. Let go of striving. Stay close to Him. That’s where life is.

Heavenly Father,

I come to You weary from striving, from trying to carry what was never mine to hold. You are my source, my strength, my very life. Yet so often, I try to do things on my own, only to find myself empty.

Draw me back, Lord. Teach me to abide—not just in moments of need, but in every breath. Fill the hollow places in my heart with Your presence. Let Your love steady me, Your peace quiet me, and Your joy overflow in me.

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I don’t want to just get through the day—I want to walk with You in it. Apart from You, I can do nothing, but in You, I have all I need.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.