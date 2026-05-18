Early Voting Begins in Houston for Primary Runoff Election

Source: General / Radio One

Early voting has officially begun in Houston as Harris County voters head to the polls for the primary runoff election. Residents across the city now have the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day and avoid long lines.

Voting Now Open Across Harris County

Starting today, voters in Houston can participate in early voting at multiple locations across Harris County. Unlike Election Day, voters are not required to visit a specific precinct. Instead, they can vote at any designated early voting site in the county.

This flexibility is designed to make voting more accessible and convenient for residents with busy schedules.

What Voters Need to Know

To vote during early voting, Texans must present one of the approved forms of photo identification, including:

Texas Driver License

Texas Personal ID Card

U.S. Passport

Texas Handgun License

Military ID

Election Identification Certificate

If a voter does not have one of these forms of ID, they may still vote using a Reasonable Impediment Declaration along with supporting documents.

What’s on the Ballot

The primary runoff election determines which candidates will move forward to the general election in November. These races typically include close contests where no candidate previously received more than 50% of the vote.

Why Early Voting Matters

Early voting continues to grow in popularity across Houston because it offers:

Shorter wait times compared to Election Day

Flexible hours, including evenings and weekends

Multiple voting locations across the county

A faster and more convenient experience

Tips for Voters

Officials recommend that voters:

Check their registration status before heading out

Review their sample ballot in advance

Bring valid identification

Visit polling sites during mid-morning or mid-afternoon to avoid peak hours

Final Thoughts

With early voting now underway in Houston, voters have the chance to make their voices heard without the pressure of Election Day crowds. Officials encourage all eligible residents to take advantage of the early voting period and participate in shaping the outcome of the primary runoff election.

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Early Voting Begins in Houston for Primary Runoff Election was originally published on theboxhouston.com