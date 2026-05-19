AV’s H -Town Headlines

WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Uganda and DRC a public health emergency

Hundreds infected, over 100 deaths reported, some Americans exposed

CDC sends surveillance, contact tracing, and lab testing support to affected countries

Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

World Health Organization Declares African Ebola Outbreak Public Health Emergency

(Geneva, Switzerland) — The World Health Organization is declaring an ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo a “public health emergency of international concern.” Hundreds of people have been infected with ebola with more than one-hundred suspected deaths. There are multiple reports that at least six Americans have been exposed in the DRC, but so far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t confirmed that. The CDC says it is deploying resources to the two African countries including surveillance, contract tracing and lab testing.

Crump Discusses Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting In Clay County

(Orange Park, FL) — Ben Crump wants to help a Clay County, Florida family get justice. That’s what the civil rights attorney said yesterday as he met the family of Morris Davis. Davis was the 48-year-old Black man who was shot to death over a week ago in Oakleaf Plantation by a deputy. The sheriff’s office says Davis was armed, but Crump says video of the incident shows deputies used excessive force, and Davis’ death was not justified. He also questions what kind of threat Davis could have posed considering he was handicapped and walked with a cane.

Former LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman Dead At 74

(Undated) — Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman, known for finding the bloody glove in the O.J. Simpson murder case, is dead at 74. TMZ is reporting Fuhrman, who was living in Idaho, passed away from an aggressive form of throat cancer last week. Fuhrman became a central figure in Simpson’s 1994 murder trial after recordings of him making racist remarks surfaced, leading to a no contest plea to perjury charges.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Man Kills Nation’s Symbol

(Houston, TX) — A Texas man has pled guilty to shooting a bald eagle. This happened in the town of Porter, which is north of Houston. Santos Guerrero now faces up to one year in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said there was video footage of the eagle being shot and then falling from a tree. They say it had to be put to death due to its injuries. And, while Guerrero admitted to the shooting as part of a guilty plea, it’s not clear why he fired at the bird.

Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Galveston

(Galveston, TX) — The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Galveston on Monday. The Galveston Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. during a traffic stop on 55th Street at Avenue O. Details are limited so far, but an officer reportedly shot a person inside the vehicle. The wounded person was later pronounced dead at UTMB. The officer is on modified duty during the investigation. No names have been released.

Man Accused In Deadly Crash Cuts Ankle Monitor, Disappears Before Trial

(Houston, TX) — A Harris County murder defendant is on the loose after he reportedly cut off his ankle monitor before his trial was to begin. Walter Pozos was scheduled to stand trial for murder last Wednesday, but officials say he removed his monitor early Monday morning. Pozos was involved in a high-speed chase involving Harris County deputies in 2023. The chase ended with a crash in which one of his passengers was killed and another was injured. A murder trial for Pozos in February ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury.

Man Found Fatally Stabbed In Downtown Houston Parking Garage

(Houston, TX) — A fatal stabbing is under investigation after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in a downtown Houston parking garage on Sunday. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the garage on Crawford Street near I-45. They found a man in the back seat who had been stabbed. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His name hasn’t yet been released. So far there’s no word about a suspect. Anybody with info is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.e pilot, identified as First Officer James, on social media last week. He reportedly stepped off the delayed flight, ordered enough pizza for everyone, and then served it to the passengers himself. The airline praised James for showing compassion and initiative during a stressful situation