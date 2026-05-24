Celebrating The Queen Patti LaBelle

Source: MUTS2018 / Creative Services & MUTS2018

When we talk about legends, Patti LaBelle is one of those names that deserves to be said with respect. Today, I’m celebrating the birthday of a woman whose voice, presence, and personality have blessed generations.

Patti LaBelle is more than a singer. She is a powerhouse, a performer, a businesswoman, and a cultural treasure. Her voice can move from sweet and tender to full gospel fire in seconds. That kind of gift is rare, and Patti has used it beautifully for decades.

From her early days with Labelle to her solo success, Patti created music that became part of people’s lives. Songs like “Lady Marmalade,” “If Only You Knew,” “Love, Need and Want You,” “New Attitude,” and “On My Own” are still beloved because they carry emotion, power, and personality.

One thing I have always loved about Patti is that she sings like she means every word. She doesn’t just perform a song — she lives inside it. Whether she’s singing a ballad, a gospel-inspired record, or an upbeat anthem, Patti gives everything she has.

Her influence goes far beyond music. Patti LaBelle became known for her warmth, humor, cooking, and larger-than-life personality. She is elegant, funny, bold, and real all at once. That is why people love her not just as an artist, but as a person.

She also opened doors for generations of Black women in music. Her confidence, vocal power, and longevity helped show what it looks like to keep growing, keep evolving, and keep shining.

Today, I celebrate Patti LaBelle for the music, the voice, the joy, and the legacy. She has given us decades of excellence, and she still remains one of the most beloved voices in the world.

Happy Birthday to the one and only Patti LaBelle. Don’t miss the Queens Patti Patti, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills this Thursday May 28th at the Toyota Center

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