Mind Yo Money: How to Give Yourself an Instant Raise

Renegotiate high interest rates on credit cards, car loans, and insurance premiums

Switching providers can save $100-$300 per month on average

The extra money is yours - don't work harder, just keep more of what you earn

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

Every single weekday at exactly 5:26 PM, I step up to the mic on Majic 102.1 to bring you Droppin’ Jewels with The Madd Hatta. This is where grown folks get game, not gimmicks. But when Monday rolls around, we lock in on your wallet for the Mind Yo Money weekly edition. Today, my friends, we are talking about a raise—but not the kind you gotta beg your boss for. I’m talking about a raise you can give yourself right now.

It’s called refinancing your bills.

Look at your bank statement. Car note looking entirely too high? Insurance premium creeping up every single year for no good reason? Credit card interest absolutely eating your lunch? I see it all the time, and it’s because most folks stay loyal to companies that are not loyal to their wallets.

"Sometimes the smartest hustle isn’t making more money… it’s keeping more of the money you already make." — The Madd Hatta

The Game They Play (By The Numbers)

Let’s look at the numbers because the stats don’t lie. According to the Federal Reserve, the average interest rate on a commercial bank credit card is currently hovering over 21%. If you are just paying the minimums, you aren’t paying down debt; you are sponsoring a bank executive’s next vacation.

Furthermore, data from insurance industry analysts shows that drivers who shop around and switch auto insurance policies save an average of $500 to $700 annually. Yet, studies show that over 60% of people haven’t shopped around for a new rate in more than three years. You are literally leaving money on the table. You can save anywhere from $100 to $300 every single month just by switching insurance providers, refinancing that auto loan, or negotiating your current rates down.

Keep What’s Yours

That extra $300 a month is money you didn’t have to work extra hours for. You didn’t have to miss time with your family or take on a stressful side hustle to get it. It was already yours—you just stopped letting them steal it from you.

Pick up the phone this week. Call your providers, shop the competition, and demand better. Secure your household, put that extra cash into your savings, and remember… if it don’t make dollars, it don’t make sense.

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for more Droppin’ Jewels. Let’s run our money, family—don’t let it run you.