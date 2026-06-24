Droppin’ Jewels: Why Rest is Your Ultimate Fuel

Source: andresr / Getty

What’s good, family? Welcome to another Work Life Wednesday! Today, I’m Droppin’ Jewels on a truth we all need to hear, and it’s about time we set the record straight: we have been lied to about this hustle culture.

Somewhere along the line, we started treating rest like a prize you only get after grinding yourself to the bone. But listen to me closely—rest is not the reward for finishing the work. Rest is the premium fuel that makes the work possible in the first place. You simply can’t pour from an empty cup, and you definitely cannot build an empire on a breakdown.

We need to stop wearing burnout like it’s a badge of honor. It is not a trophy; it is a blinking red warning sign telling you to pull over. Real high performers don’t just schedule meetings and deadlines. They intentionally schedule recovery, vacations, and mental recess.

The numbers completely back this up. Studies consistently show that prioritizing a full night of sleep and taking regular mental breaks can boost your daily productivity by over 20%. When you actually step back and recharge, you dramatically improve your focus, reduce mistakes, and protect your peace. It’s a proven fact that well-rested minds solve complex problems faster and hold onto creativity longer.

I might be talking to myself on this one, but let’s be clear: rest is not lazy. Rest is strategic. The goal isn’t to work until you crash. The goal is to work in a way that empowers you to win long-term. So, protect your energy, schedule your downtime, and keep building your legacy the healthy way!

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for more Droppin’ Jewels. Let’s run your career, family—don’t let it run you.