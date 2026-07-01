Droppin’ Jewels: Boss Up by Managing Up

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Welcome to another powerful edition of Droppin’ Jewels for your Work Life Wednesday! We are right in the middle of the week, family, and it is time to shift our perspective on career growth. Let us talk about a major key to success: managing up. You do not just clock in and work for your boss; you manage that vital relationship.

To truly elevate your career, focus on making your manager’s day-to-day life smoother. Your boss is constantly judged by the team’s results. When you step in to help them look prepared, organized, and successful, you transform from an everyday employee into an invaluable partner. It is all about empowering voices and creating a stronger team dynamic.

How do we make this happen? Communicate with absolute clarity. Anticipate challenges before they slow the team down. Bring fresh solutions to the table instead of just pointing out problems. Workplace research consistently shows that professionals who proactively support their leadership experience significantly higher job satisfaction. Furthermore, taking the initiative to foster these positive connections often leads to stronger, faster career advancement opportunities. It is clear that moving up means building a culturally connected, collaborative environment where everyone wins.

Promotions do not just go to the person grinding out the most tasks; they go to the person leadership simply cannot imagine losing. As we celebrate diverse talents across our community, take a moment to showcase yours by becoming indispensable. Boss up, take charge of your path, and keep dropping those jewels on your inclusive journey to the top!

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for more Droppin’ Jewels. Let’s run your career, family—don’t let it run you.