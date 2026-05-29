Texas Family Seeks Answers After Woman Dies in County Jail

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A San Antonio family is calling for transparency and accountability after a 29 year old woman died while being held at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. According to a report from KSAT, the family of CaSandra Pearson is questioning whether she received proper medical care before her death and is demanding a full investigation into what happened.

Pearson died on May 17 after she was found unresponsive inside her jail cell. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said she was still breathing when detention staff discovered her condition. Medical personnel assigned to the jail responded before Pearson was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The 29 year old had been in custody since March after being charged with harassment of a public servant and assault of hospital personnel on hospital property. Family members say Pearson lived with sickle cell anemia and also struggled with mental health challenges, leading them to believe she should have been receiving treatment in a medical facility rather than remaining in jail.

Relatives say they have been left searching for answers in the weeks following her death. During a vigil held outside the detention center, family members spoke publicly about their concerns and questioned whether warning signs may have been missed. They also called for officials to release more information about the circumstances surrounding Pearson’s final days.

Community advocacy group ACT 4 SA joined the family in demanding accountability and reforms. The organization has called for greater transparency regarding inmate medical care and detention practices. Pearson’s death marks the fourth reported death involving a person in Bexar County Sheriff’s Office custody since the beginning of 2026.

The sheriff’s office has stated that preliminary findings indicate policies and procedures were followed. Meanwhile, the Castle Hills Police Department is investigating the case, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released an official cause of death. University Health, which provides medical services within the jail, expressed condolences to Pearson’s family but declined to discuss specifics, citing federal patient privacy laws.

Texas Family Seeks Answers After Woman Dies in County Jail was originally published on theboxhouston.com