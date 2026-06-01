AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Astros, NBA And More.

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The Astros dropped their three-game home-series to the Brewers

Published on June 1, 2026
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Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

Astros Drop Series To Brewers

The Astros dropped their three-game home-series to the Brewers following a 2-0 loss.  Tatsuya Imai surrendered both runs on just three hits over six innings.  Isaac Paredes tallied a double as Houston has dropped two of its last three games.

Astros Host Pirates Tomorrow Night

Meanwhile, the ‘Stros will try to bounce back tomorrow night.  The team battles Oneil Cruz and the Pirates in the first of three games at home.  Mike Burrows gets the start opposite Bubba Chandler.

NCAA Baseball Championship Resumes Today

  The NCAA Baseball Championship resumes today.  Texas A-and-M got crushed by USC and 14-3 and will duel the Trojans again today for a spot in the Super Regional.  Texas advanced to the Supers after going 3-and-0 in the Austin Regional over the weekend and will take on Oregon.

WCWS Roundup

Texas took down Nebraska 3-1 in the Women’s College World Series and will face Tennessee tomorrow. Texas Tech also advanced after edging UCLA 8-7 and square off against Alabama.

San Antonio Spurs Advance To NBA Finals Against New York Knicks

  There will be a new NBA Champion this year after the San Antonio Spurs knocked off the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.  San Antonio took Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals on the road 111-to-103 to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.  The Spurs will take on the New York Knicks, who swept their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the Eastern Conference for the first time since 1999.  Game One tips off Wednesday, July 3rd at 8:30 p.m. Eastern from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

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