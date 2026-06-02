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Google Wants To Release Millions Of Mosquitoes

The initiative looks to "stop bad bugs with good bugs

Published on June 2, 2026
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Source: GEORGES GOBET / Getty

Google is requesting approval from the federal government to release up to 32 million mosquitoes in California and Florida as part pf its “Debug” program. The initiative looks to “stop bad bugs with good bugs” by releasing hordes of sterile mosquitoes to eliminate ones that carry disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mosquitoes are the deadliest animal in the world. Google scientists say their eradication approach uses data analytics, sensors and automation to “scale the sterile insect technique.” A notice from the Federal Register shows the Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing Google’s Experimental Use Permit applications under federal guidelines.

Remnants Of Weekend Meteorite Fell Into Cape Cod Bay

Remnants of a meteor that exploded over New England on Saturday afternoon landed in the middle of Cape Cod Bay.  NASA says the fireball fragmented above northeast Massachusetts and southeast New Hampshire at around 75-thousand-miles-per-hour, releasing an energy equivalent of close to 300-tons of TNT, causing a loud boom.  NASA officials say the water depth at the fall site is roughly 100-feet.  According to NASA, the fireball was not associated with an active meteor shower or the re-entry of space debris or a satellite.  It was just a bright meteor that exploded in Earth’s atmosphere.

Long COVID May Be Twice As Common As Previously Thought

A new study suggests the number of people with long COVID could be double the current estimates.  The JAMA Network Open AI tool found that about 16-percent of nearly 500-thousand patients with COVID-19 had developed long COVID.  Researchers said applied across the U.S. those rates equal over 18 million Americans with long COVID, which is twice as high as current estimates.  Researchers also say exposure could be even worse than these estimates. The senior researcher on the study from Mass General Brigham Department of Medicine in Boston said “the figures we uncovered are almost certainly an undercount.”

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