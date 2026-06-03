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The Rise of The Side Hustle

New research shows as prices climb Americans are taking on a side hustle. Research from Omnisend found that 28-percent of Americans have taken on extra work with most citing the need to cover bills and essentials. A separate ZipRecruiter survey estimates the share of Americans with a side hustle to be higher, finding that 35-percent have an alternate source of income. A Bankrate survey last year found that 34-percent of Gen Z, 31-percent of millenials, 23-percent of Gen X and 22-percent of baby boomers have looked for other ways to make cash. The ZipRecruiter survey found that about 45-percent of those earning over 150-thousand dollars do supplemental work, compared to 31-percent of workers earning less than 25-thousand dollars.

Have you taken on side hustle if so what is it ?

Gen Z Reviving Moviegoing

Gen Z is fueling box office demand. Fandango found the generation which ranges from ages 14 to 29 years old, is one of the most active moviegoing demographics and attends more films per year than some older generations. In 2025, members of Gen Z saw an average of seven movies in theaters, matching average viewership of millenials, while Gen X and baby boomers saw around six movies on average. Comscore says Gen Z accounted for 40-percent of all movie audiences in North America in 2025. Box office analysts expect films like Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” Universal’s “Minions & Monsters,” Sony’s “Spider Man: Brand New Day” and Marvel’s “Avengers:Doomsday” to see a large amount of ticket sales from Gen Z audiences.