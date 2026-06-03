AV’s Daily Power Point “Peacemakers”

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“Turn from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it.”

Psalm 34:14

Peace. We talk about it, we long for it, but let’s be honest—some days it feels like a whisper we can’t quite hear over the noise of life. Our minds race, relationships get messy, and worries keep us up at night.

But Psalm 34:14 doesn’t tell us to simply wish for peace—it calls us to actively pursue it. Like a treasure we can’t afford to lose.

This means peace isn’t just a feeling—it’s a choice. A daily decision to walk away from bitterness and step into God’s presence. It’s choosing prayer over panic, grace over grudges, and trust over control.

And here’s the beautiful truth: peace isn’t found in perfect circumstances—it’s found in a Person. Jesus, the Prince of Peace, is the One who quiets our storms and settles our anxious hearts. When we chase after Him, we discover that peace isn’t something we have to manufacture—it’s something He freely gives.

So today, don’t just wait for peace to find you—chase after it. Let it shape how you love, how you forgive, and how you trust. Because when we pursue peace, we’re really pursuing Him. And that’s where true peace begins.

Heavenly Father,

The world feels restless, and sometimes, so does my heart. But I don’t want to just long for peace—I want to pursue it. Help me turn away from anything that fuels division, fear, or anxiety, and instead choose kindness, forgiveness, and trust in You.

When worries take over, remind me that true peace isn’t found in perfect circumstances—it’s found in knowing You are in control. Fill me with Your peace, Lord, and let it overflow to those around me.