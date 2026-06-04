AV’s R&B Minute; Michael Jackson, SZA And More

Source: Courtesy / Lionsgate

The Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” has shattered records, grossing over $850 million globally in just six weeks. The film’s teaser trailer set records with 116 million views in a day, and it opened with a $97 million domestic weekend, surpassing “Straight Outta Compton.” With $468 million overseas and $319 million domestically, “Michael” is on track to become the highest-grossing music biopic ever, surpassing “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Despite mixed reviews, the film’s success is attributed to strong international performance and anticipation for a sequel covering the rest of Jackson’s career. The biopic “Michael” is reigniting interest in the late singer’s music, with his albums “Thriller” and “Number Ones” climbing the Billboard 200 chart. “Thriller” rose to #5 and “Number Ones” to #6, fueled by the success of the biopic. The film has become one of the highest-grossing music biopics, introducing Jackson’s music to new audiences and prompting longtime fans to revisit his classics. Jackson’s enduring catalog continues to resonate on streaming platforms, with the impact of the biopic evident in the chart resurgence of his albums.

SZA Brings Back Beyonce’s Plunging Jean Paul Gaultier Dress

SZA recently made a fashion statement by wearing an archival Jean Paul Gaultier dress previously worn by Beyonce in 2005. The colorful gown featured a plunging neckline, ruffled sleeves, and bold prints, giving off Y2K boho-glam vibes. SZA paired the dress with voluminous curls and hot pink heels, adding a modern twist to the nearly 20-year-old design. The outfit showcased SZA’s fierce and fabulous style, proving that great fashion never goes out of style.