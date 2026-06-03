Kandi Crush Battle: The Girl Group Edition

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This battle right here made me smile because before we even started, I already knew people were coming into this with loyalty. Everybody has a favorite girl group. Everybody has a song they swear raised them. And honestly? Nobody was wrong.

We started with 702 and “Where My Girls At,” and immediately the room shifted. That record still feels fun, confident and made for singing at the top of your lungs with your friends. Then Xscape entered with “Just Kickin’ It,” and suddenly we got reminded why they’re considered one of the strongest vocal groups in R&B history.

Then TLC came in with “No Scrubs,” and let’s be serious — this song became culture. It wasn’t just a hit. It became a phrase, a lifestyle and a whole movement. Even now, years later, people still quote it and relate to it.

En Vogue followed with “Never Gonna Get It” and reminded everybody what polished harmonies sound like. Then SWV slowed things down with “Anything,” proving once again why they remain one of the most beloved groups in R&B. Their records always feel effortless.

And then Destiny’s Child closed things out with “Say My Name.”Now listen… ending a battle with Destiny’s Child should probably be illegal because suddenly everybody forgets everything that happened before. The harmonies, the attitude, the performance — iconic.

What I loved most about this battle is realizing these women weren’t competing with each other in real life. Together they built the soundtrack to friendships, breakups, confidence and growing up.This one felt less like a battle and more like a celebration. I still want to know… Who took your crown?