Free Line Dancing Returns to Discovery Green This June

Houston is one of those cities that always finds a way to mix movement, culture and community together — and this summer Discovery Green is giving people another reason to get outside. Park After Dark Line Dancing is officially back for the month of June and honestly, this feels like one of those events that reminds people that fun doesn’t always have to come with a price tag.

Every Thursday evening, Houstonians can gather downtown from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM and learn from instructor Gretchen “The Legend” Jean. Whether you already know every line dance from memory or you’re somebody that still needs a little coaching on the turns and counts, all experience levels are welcome. That’s what makes events like this so special — there’s no pressure to be perfect. You simply show up, move your body and enjoy the atmosphere.

I love events like this because they create opportunities for people to connect in a different way. We spend so much time moving fast, working, scrolling and staying indoors that sometimes we forget how good it feels to laugh with strangers, learn something new and just enjoy the city we live in. Line dancing has become one of those activities that really crosses generations too. You’ll see experienced dancers next to complete beginners and somehow everybody ends up having fun.

So if you’ve been saying you want to get active, make new memories or just try something different this summer, this is your sign. Grab comfortable shoes, bring your energy and spend a Thursday night under the Houston skyline. Discovery Green continues proving that some of the best experiences in the city are still the simplest