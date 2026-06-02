AV’s H -Town Headlines

Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1

Louisiana Rapper Charged In Houston For Hitting Security Guard With Hookah

(Houston, TX) — Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz faces charges for reportedly attacking a security guard in Houston late last month. The rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., is accused of clobbering the guard with a glass hookah at the Privilege nightclub in downtown Houston on Monday of last week. Hatch is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He had a bond hearing on Monday. His bond was set at 85 thousand dollars.

HCSO Investigates Apparent Murder-Suicide At Scene Of SWAT Standoff

(Katy, TX) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at the site of a SWAT standoff in the Katy area. Deputies responded before 2 p.m. Monday to a 9-1-1 call from a man who said he’d shot his girlfriend accidentally at an apartment on Katy Gap Road. When they arrived, deputies say the man refused to come out and threatened to kill himself. A SWAT team finally flushed him out with gas, but the man shot himself and died at the scene. His girlfriend was found dead inside the apartment. Their names haven’t been released. No deputies fired any shots during the standoff.

Brazoria County Deputy Shoots, Kills Texas State Student At End Of Police Chase

(Lake Jackson, TX) — The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting death of a college student by a Brazoria County deputy after a pursuit early Monday in Lake Jackson. The deputy tried to pull over the student a few minutes after midnight, and the chase was on. The chase ended when the driver pulled into the garage of a home on Indian Warrior Trail. Details of what happened next aren’t clear, but the deputy shot the driver, identified as 18-year-old John Mendoza Jr., a student at Texas State University. Mendoza was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The deputy is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.