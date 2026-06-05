Source: Majic 102.1 / Kandi Eastman

Today we’re celebrating somebody who helped shape an entire era of R&B and gave us one of the smoothest sounds to come out of the late ’80s and early ’90s — Happy Birthday to Al B. Sure!

If you know R&B, then you know Al B. Sure! wasn’t just another artist during the New Jack Swing era — he was one of the artists helping define it. Before playlists and algorithms, there were voices that immediately created a mood the second they came through the speakers, and Al had that kind of presence. Born Albert Joseph Brown III, his journey almost looked completely different because he was actually a standout football player before choosing music instead. That decision ended up giving us one of the most recognizable voices in R&B.

His debut album In Effect Mode arrived in 1988 and became a major success, spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and selling more than three million copies. That project introduced records like “Nite and Day” and “Off on Your Own (Girl),” songs that still sound smooth today and instantly transport people back to that era. “Nite and Day” especially became one of those timeless records that helped establish Al B. Sure! as a leading voice in New Jack Swing and quiet storm R&B.

What I also appreciate about Al B. Sure!’s career is that his influence extends beyond his own catalog. He helped develop and support artists behind the scenes and contributed to shaping the sound of R&B as it evolved into the ’90s. His work connected generations of music lovers and helped create a bridge between classic soul influences and contemporary R&B.

Birthdays are always a good reminder to revisit the artists that gave us memories, and Al B. Sure! definitely gave us records that still belong in rotation. So today, throw on “Nite and Day,” sing a little louder and celebrate one of R&B’s smoothest voices. Happy Birthday Al B. Sure!