: Happy Birthday Prince — Celebrating A True Original

Source: Herb Ritts / Warner Bros. Records

There are stars… and then there are artists who completely redefine what being an artist even means. Today, we’re celebrating the birthday of Prince — somebody who wasn’t just a singer, songwriter, producer or performer. He was a creative force that changed music forever and honestly, there will never be another one like him. Prince became known for blending funk, rock, pop, R&B and soul in ways people had never really seen before, and that fearless creativity became his signature.

What always stands out to me about Prince is that he never followed the rules. He created his own lane and invited everybody else to catch up. Whether you discovered him through “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Kiss,” or “1999,” one thing remained true — Prince made music that felt like an experience. He wasn’t afraid to experiment sonically, visually or artistically, and because of that, generations of artists still borrow pieces of what he created. Critics and historians continue to point to Prince as one of the most versatile musicians in modern music history.

I also think Prince’s impact goes beyond records and awards. He challenged conversations around ownership, artistic freedom and individuality long before those became regular topics in entertainment. He showed artists that creativity didn’t have to fit inside one box and that success didn’t mean losing yourself. His willingness to protect his art and evolve constantly helped reshape how artists think about their careers.

Birthdays are always a great reminder to revisit catalogs and appreciate greatness while the music still moves us. So today, throw on your favorite Prince record, wear something purple and celebrate somebody whose influence still echoes through music today. Happy Birthday to a true original.