Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Balladeer, Passes Away at 75

Peabo Bryson, a two-time Grammy winner, was a renowned R&B balladeer whose music was a soundtrack to many lives.

His hit songs like 'Tonight, I Celebrate My Love' and Disney themes 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World' cemented his legacy.

Bryson's family mourns the loss of a beloved artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

We are sad to report that legendary R&B balladeer Peabo Bryson has passed away at the age of 75.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement to Variety:

With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing. He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him. For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song. In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage. We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.

The news of Bryson’s passing comes days after the singer’s rep confirmed that he was receiving medical care in an Atlanta hospital following a stroke.

Born on April 13, 1951, Bryson released his debut album in 1976. Four ballads from that album – “It’s Just a Matter of Time,” “Underground Music,” “Just Another Day” and “I Can Make It Better” – reached the top 30 on the U.S. Soul charts.

He would go on to conquer the Soul/R&B charts for the next two decades with passionate love songs that were standards on adult contemporary radio.

His first top 10 hit came in 1983 with “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” a tender duet with Roberta Flack. The track reached #4 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart. The following year, he reached #1 with his solo ballad, “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again.”

His biggest hits would come in the 1990s with a pair of memorable Disney love songs. In 1991, he teamed with Celine Dion for the title track to Beauty and the Beast. The platinum-selling track earned a Grammy for “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.”

The following year, Bryson won the same award with Regina Belle for “A Whole New World,” the theme song from Aladdin. The track reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, ending the 14-week run of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” at the top.

Bryson released 22 albums throughout his illustrious career. His most recent, Stand For Love, was released in 2018.

His survivors include his wife, Tanya, son Robert, daughter Linda, and three grandchildren.

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Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Balladeer, Passes Away at 75 was originally published on myclassixatl.com