DROPPIN’ JEWELS: The “Top 5 Horror Movies”

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There’s a TikTok trend taking over feeds right now called “Top 5 Horror Movies” — and before you say Freddy, Jason, or Michael Myers, pump the brakes. This one isn’t about slashers. It’s about the real-life moments that send a grown person’s heart straight to their throat.

Here’s my personal list, and I bet yours looks a whole lot like it.

Horror Movie #1 — The Surprise FaceTime. Zero warning. You’re on the toilet, phone in hand, and somebody decides right now is the perfect time to video call.

Horror Movie #2 — The Houston Summer Electric Bill. You left the AC running at 65 degrees all month. That CenterPoint email in August? Terrifying.

Horror Movie #3 — The Sunday Night Boss Text. “Hey, do you have a few minutes to talk tomorrow morning?” That’s it. That’s the whole message. Sleep tight.

Horror Movie #4 — The Check Engine Light. Just when you started saving a little something, that orange light pops up like it’s on payroll.

Horror Movie #5 — The Wrong Reply-All. You meant to text your coworker some tea. The whole company got it instead.

What makes trends like this pop off? People connect to what’s real. Research shows 57% of consumers actually want brands and creators to post original content series — and this one proves why. Viral trends are fast, some fun, some messy, but they always reveal what we share in common.

Protect your energy. Double-check that text recipient. And keep that thermostat at a reasonable temperature. You’ve been warned.

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for Droppin’ Jewels with The Madd Hatta.