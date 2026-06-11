Listen Live
Close
Droppin' Jewels with The Madd Hatta

DROPPIN’ JEWELS: The “Top 5 Horror Movies”

This trending scare hit a little too close to home. From surprise FaceTime calls to that Sunday night boss text, this one's for the grown folks.

Published on June 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Boy Having Breakfast While Using Smartphone
Source: Pressmaster / Getty

There’s a TikTok trend taking over feeds right now called “Top 5 Horror Movies” — and before you say Freddy, Jason, or Michael Myers, pump the brakes. This one isn’t about slashers. It’s about the real-life moments that send a grown person’s heart straight to their throat.

Here’s my personal list, and I bet yours looks a whole lot like it.

Horror Movie #1 — The Surprise FaceTime. Zero warning. You’re on the toilet, phone in hand, and somebody decides right now is the perfect time to video call.

Horror Movie #2 — The Houston Summer Electric Bill. You left the AC running at 65 degrees all month. That CenterPoint email in August? Terrifying.

Horror Movie #3 — The Sunday Night Boss Text. “Hey, do you have a few minutes to talk tomorrow morning?” That’s it. That’s the whole message. Sleep tight.

Horror Movie #4 — The Check Engine Light. Just when you started saving a little something, that orange light pops up like it’s on payroll.

Horror Movie #5 — The Wrong Reply-All. You meant to text your coworker some tea. The whole company got it instead.

What makes trends like this pop off? People connect to what’s real. Research shows 57% of consumers actually want brands and creators to post original content series — and this one proves why. Viral trends are fast, some fun, some messy, but they always reveal what we share in common.

Protect your energy. Double-check that text recipient. And keep that thermostat at a reasonable temperature. You’ve been warned.

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for Droppin’ Jewels with The Madd Hatta.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Here Are The 10 Most Stolen Cars in Texas

Comments
Couple discussing stock market trading on a videocall with a financial consultant from their home
RSMS  |  Min. Anthony Valary

Data Breach Leaves Millions Exposed

Comments
8 Items
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Celebs React to Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Comments
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Dallas DJ 'DJ ASAP' and His Wife Get 40 Years in $30M Pyramid Scheme

Comments
12 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

12 Powerful Women Over 40, Child-Free by Choice And Living Their Best Lives

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close