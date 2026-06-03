DAILY DILEMMA: Stop Reacting. Start Leading

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A viral post from Dallas attorney Augustus Corbett hit the airwaves on Magic 102.1’s The Madd Hatta Show — and the conversation it sparked was anything but quiet.

Corbett’s message was direct: Black communities can’t keep reacting to every political windstorm. It’s time to get proactive. His five-point plan laid it out plainly — organize, mobilize, strategize, monetize, and exercise our power.

The Daily Dilemma segment opened the phone lines, and the calls came pouring in.

Tina, a 63-year-old listener, said what many were already feeling. “I never dreamt at this stage in my life that I’d be hitting the pavement like I read about in my history books.” She spoke with tears in her voice about her four- and seven-year-old grandchildren facing the same battles her grandmother fought. But she wasn’t calling to give up — she was calling to mobilize. “We have time to fix it,” she said. “And we must fix it now.”

The urgency is backed by hard numbers. The NAACP reached 14.5 million Black voters in 2024 and trained over 100,000 volunteers — proof that organized, proactive action moves the needle. Yet Pew Research found 67% of Black Americans believe the political system was designed to hold them back, and 76% say Black public officials are specifically targeted for discrediting. Meanwhile, the median White household held $284,310 in wealth in 2022 compared to just $44,100 for the median Black household.

Tina summed it up the way only a grandmother can: “We didn’t educate our kids, and for that we are to blame. But we have time to fix it.”

Corbett’s plan isn’t a suggestion. It’s a blueprint. And voices like Tina’s are the reason the community keeps marching.

Check out the Daily Dilemma every weekday at 2:20 in the afternoon on The Madd Hatta Show on Majic 102.1.