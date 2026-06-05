DAILY DILEMMA: Would You Still Choose Your Parents?

Most callers would choose their parents again, citing positive impacts like discipline and warmth.

Complicated parent-child relationships also offer valuable lessons, without judgment.

The radio segment created a community space for honest reflection on family ties.

Source: Dean Mitchell / Getty

The Madd Hatta Show on Magic 102.1 has a way of asking the simple questions that hit the deepest. The Daily Dilemma segment recently posed this one: If you could go back to the very beginning of your existence, would you still choose your parents?

Madd Hatta admitted the question had been sitting in his phone notes for two years. He knew it was personal — but he also knew Houston would have something to say about it.

They did.

What the listeners said

Caller after caller came through with love and honesty. One man said he’d choose his parents again without hesitation, thanking his father for discipline and both parents for being unafraid to show love while raising six children. “He wasn’t afraid to show us love,” he said. That combination of structure and warmth clearly left its mark.

Another caller honored his late parents — now “in the presence of the Lord” — crediting them with teaching him how to work hard and love people. He passed those same lessons on to his own kids.

One caller kept it simple and heartfelt, giving shout-outs directly to his dad, mom, and stepmom by name. He still has them. He made sure they’d know it.

Then came a caller who stopped the segment cold. She lost her mother at 10 and her father at 14. Still, she said she’d choose them again — just for more time.

What the numbers say

The responses weren’t just touching — they reflect something real. According to Pew Research, 59% of young adults rate their relationship with their parents as excellent or very good, and 69% say they can be their true selves with their parents. Yet not every story is one of closeness. Research shows 26% of adults report estrangement from their fathers, while 6% report estrangement from their mothers — a reminder that this question doesn’t land the same way for everyone.

Why this moment mattered

The Daily Dilemma did what great radio does — it created a space where community showed up. For most callers, the answer was yes. Not because life was perfect, but because their parents gave them something worth carrying forward: discipline, love, work ethic, and identity.

For those whose relationships with their parents are complicated or absent, the segment offered something equally valuable — honest reflection, without judgment.

That’s the power of a good question asked in the right place.

Check out the Daily Dilemma every weekday at 2:20 in the afternoon on The Madd Hatta Show on Majic 102.1.