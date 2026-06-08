He Makes $200K, She Makes $40K — Who Should Pay More Rent?

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A viral social media post has Houston buzzing, and The Madd Hatta Show’s Daily Dilemma segment had listeners fired up with opinions on all sides.



The setup is simple but the debate is anything but. A man earning $200,000 a year and his live-in girlfriend, who earns $40,000 a year, share an apartment with $3,000 monthly rent. Instead of having a private conversation, he took the question to social media: how should they split it?



The Madd Hatta Show listeners didn’t hold back. “I’m sure when they got the rent payment, it was based on his income — because she couldn’t qualify for that on her own,” he pointed out on air. That observation landed hard. If the apartment was chosen based on his salary, it’s hard to argue she should carry half the load.



Other listeners agreed. The general consensus from callers? She should handle utilities and food — not the bulk of the rent. “She only makes about a third of what he makes,” one listener noted. “If they break up, he can still afford it. He should be proud of that.” Another caller put it plainly: “If she makes him happy and keeps a happy home, he needs to pay the bills. He can afford it. It’s not hurting him.”



The numbers back that thinking up. According to a survey by the Thriving Center of Psychology, half of unmarried cohabiting couples do not split rent equally, and 37% say their relationship already feels financially unequal. A YouGov study found that while 49% of people believe splitting bills proportionally to income is the fairest approach, only 38% actually do it in practice.

Financial experts echo that sentiment. Certified financial planner Cathy Curtis advises couples to split household bills according to income and revisit the arrangement annually. The reasoning is simple — a 50-50 split that takes 90% of one person’s paycheck and 40% of the other’s isn’t really equal at all.



At the end of the day, fairness in a relationship isn’t about identical dollar amounts. It’s about equity, communication, and both people feeling like they can breathe financially. If you can carry more and it doesn’t hurt you, carrying more might just be the move that keeps the peace — and the love — intact.



Check out the Daily Dilemma every weekday at 2:20 in the afternoon on The Madd Hatta Show on Majic 102.1.

