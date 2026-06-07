AV’s R&B Minute; MJ, Bruno And More

Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' video challenged MTV's racial bias, expanding opportunities for Black artists.

Bruno Mars' 'The Romantic Tour' features high-energy performances and special guest Anderson .Paak.

Cardi B showcases her sculpted physique in a curve-hugging dress ahead of a major music festival.

Source: Beacon Theatre / Beacon Theatre

Michael Jackson’s impact on the music industry was undeniable, especially with the release of his album “Thriller.” Despite his success, MTV initially refused to air the music video for “Billie Jean,” citing that Black music did not fit their rock demographic. After threats from CBS Records President Walter Yetnikoff, MTV eventually aired the video, marking the first time a video by a Black artist received heavy rotation on the channel. Jackson’s use of music videos revolutionized the industry and helped blur color lines on MTV, showcasing that Black artists could achieve mainstream success in various genres.

Bruno Mars kicks off world dates on The Romantic Tour,

Bruno Mars is set to embark on international dates for his 2026 “The Romantic Tour,” following a successful run in North America. The tour will include stops in major European cities before returning to the U.S. and concluding in Mexico City. Fans can expect high-energy performances featuring hits from throughout Mars’ career, with tickets available for purchase, starting at $120 for the Mexico City show on Dec. 4. Special guest Anderson .Paak will join Mars on all dates, with other opening acts performing on select shows.

Cardi B Nearly Bursts Out of a Curve-Hugging Dress

Cardi B recently shared a video on her Instagram Story showcasing her in a tight gray bodycon maxi dress, captioning it “Discipline on the body.” The clip captures the rapper striking a confident pose in front of a mirror, flaunting her sculpted physique. Cardi B completed the glamorous look with her signature long dark hair styled in loose waves and minimal makeup. This fashion moment comes ahead of her scheduled performance at the Music Festival in September.

How Jay-Z Pulled Off His Roots Picnic 2026 Performance

Jay-Z’s recent freestyle at Roots Picnic 2026 has taken the internet by storm, with the performance being hailed as a masterclass. Backed by The Roots, Jay-Z delivered a set that touched on every era of his career and featured local legends like State Property and Meek Mill. Adam Blackstone, the musical director for the event, played a crucial role in helping Jay-Z prepare for the show and create a memorable experience. The freestyle, which took aim at various artists, was a spontaneous moment that set the tone for the evening. Looking ahead, Blackstone is gearing up to host Jay-Z’s upcoming shows at Yankee Stadium, each with its own unique theme and surprises in store.