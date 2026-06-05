AV’s H -Town Headlines

Houston ISD permanently closes 12 schools due to declining enrollment, aging facilities, and staffing issues

NASA awards $300M in contracts to modernize Johnson Space Center for Artemis missions

Artemis 3 astronauts will wear Prada-designed spacesuits for the next lunar landing

Source: SIMON MAINA / Getty

Houston ISD Permanently Closes 12 Schools

(Houston, TX) — A dozen Houston ISD campuses are permanently closed as of Thursday. The HISD Board of Managers approved the closures earlier this year on the basis of declining enrollment, aging facilities, and staffing problems. Nine elementary schools and three middle schools are affected. Their former students will attend different schools in the fall. District officials say they haven’t decided what will become of the properties. Briscoe Elementary School is nearly 100 years old and is noted for its historic architecture.

NASA Awards $300M In Contracts To Modernize Johnson Space Center

NASA is awarding contracts to seven companies to modernize Johnson Space Center in Houston. The seven contractors will compete for task orders under the 300-million-dollar Johnson Space Center Multiple Award Construction Contract. The goal is the timely completion of projects to upgrade facilities built in the 1960s while preparing for Artemis missions to the moon and beyond. The Houston campus has served as the hub of America’s manned space program for more than 60 years.

NASA Artemis 3 Astronauts Will Be Wearing Prada

(Cape Canaveral, FL) — NASA’s next lunar mission, Artemis 3, will be launching from Florida’s Space Coast and this time, history gets a luxury upgrade. Astronauts stepping onto the moon will wear groundbreaking spacesuits co-designed by Italian fashion giant Prada and engineered for extreme lunar terrain. With that announcement, the countdown to 2027’s anticipated launch is now stylishly on.

17-Year-Old Charged After Accidental Shooting Kills Teen In The Woodlands

A 17-year-old faces charges for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a home in The Woodlands early Thursday. Montgomery County deputies responded around 4 a.m. to the reported shooting at a home on Redberry Court. The victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound. His name hasn’t been released. Deputies arrested Easton Spoklie at the scene on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. The shooting is being described as accidental, but the investigation is still underway.

Source: Texans Agree To Terms On 4-Year Deal With First-Round Pick Rutledge

(Houston, TX) — An NFL source says the Texans have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Keylan “Big Red” Rutledge. The deal is worth more than 19 million dollars fully guaranteed, including a signing bonus of more than ten million dollars. Rutledge is an offensive lineman who was an All-American blocker at Georgia Tech. Drafted 26th overall, he has the versatility to play either center or offensive guard.