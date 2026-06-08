AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Astros, NBA, Texans And More.

Source: Radio One / Artistik Rebel

Astros Fail To Sweep Athletics

The Astros failed to sweep the Athletics after a 5-0 loss at home. Mike Burrows surrendered four earned runs on eight hits over five innings. Houston had a two-game winning streak snap and will try to bounce back tonight at the Angels.

OTAs Roundup

NFL teams are gearing up for mandatory minicamp. The Texans kick off the first of three sessions tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are back on the field for Organized Team Activities today.

Reportedly No Watch Parties Outside MSG For Game 3

There will reportedly be no watch parties outside of Madison Square Garden for Game Three of the NBA Finals. It comes as President Trump is expected to attend the game as the Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs. According to CBS News, a hard closure is expected around the entirety of the venue, with no watch parties, vehicle access, or pedestrian traffic allowed through the secured area. The New York Knicks have also announced that MSG and the U.S. Secret Service are enforcing “TSA-style” screening procedures and a strict no-bag policy. Guests are being urged to arrive at least two hours before tipoff to allow additional time for security checks.

Knicks Eye 3-0 Lead In NBA Finals On Monday

The Knicks are trying to effectively end the NBA Finals. The team is hoping to go up 3-0 over the Spurs when Game Three tips off from Madison Square Garden on Monday. Jalen Brunson nailed a clutch free throw late in Game Two to give the Knicks a one-point lead. Victor Wembanyama committed a terrible turnover which led to the free throws. The Spurs superstar still had a chance to win the game for his side, but missed an elbow jumper at the buzzer. No team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven playoff series.

Stacey King, 3-Time NBA Champ Dead At 59

Former Chicago Bulls star and NBA broadcaster Stacey King has died at the age of 59. The team announced his sudden death Sunday. King was a member of the Bulls’ famous three-peat squad in the early 1990s and a broadcaster for the team. He won three consecutive championships with the Bulls between 1991 and 1993. Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said, “Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history.”