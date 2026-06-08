AV’s Daily Power Point “Humility Opens The Door To Wisdom”

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“When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.”

Proverbs 11:2

In a world obsessed with status and success, Proverbs 11:2 speaks a timeless truth: pride leads to a fall, while humility opens the door to wisdom.

Pride is one of the heart’s most subtle deceptions. It doesn’t always announce itself with boasting or arrogance. Instead, it grows quietly within us—a gradual sense of self-sufficiency, a slow drift from dependence on God. Before we realize it, we’re standing on our own strength, needing Him less and less.

But true humility lights a different path. It’s not about thinking less of ourselves—it’s about thinking of ourselves less. It’s recognizing that all we have and all we are is a gift from God. In humility, we remain teachable, open to His gentle correction, recognizing our daily need for His wisdom.

In a world that often shouts “Look at me!”, let’s whisper “Look at Him.” For it’s in bowing low that we truly rise.

Dear Heavenly Father,

So often I find myself trying to prove my worth, trusting in my own strength and wisdom. Thank You for reminding me that true strength isn’t found in appearing perfect, but in humbling myself before You.

Create in me a truly humble heart—not one that denies Your gifts, but one that remembers their Source. When pride tempts me to shine the spotlight on myself, gentle my heart to point to You instead. Help me walk this path of humility today, not because it’s easy, but because it leads me closer to Your heart.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.