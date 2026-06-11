Michael Jackson Stops Himself From Charting A No. 1 Smash

Michael Jackson's songs, including 'Billie Jean,' hold top spots on R&B Streaming Songs chart.

Jackson's new song 'Chicago' misses No. 1 by one spot, tying with 'Human Nature'.

Jackson's influence extends beyond the top, with 4 of his singles re-entering the chart.

Source: General / General

Michael Jackson continues to dominate Billboard’s R&B charts with his iconic tracks, including “Chicago” from the posthumously released compilation Xscape. Despite missing out on the top spot by one position, Jackson’s songs like “Billie Jean” and “Human Nature” have maintained their popularity, with “Billie Jean” holding the No. 1 spot for four weeks. Jackson’s influence on the R&B Streaming Songs chart extends beyond the top positions, as he pushes four singles back onto the roster, showcasing the enduring appeal of his music.

Chicago” Joins “Human Nature” As It Stalls at No. 2

“Chicago” is Jackson’s second composition to miss out on leading the R&B Streaming Songs chart by just one space. It is now tied with “Human Nature,” which climbed to second place less than a month ago.

“Billie Jean” Blocks Michael Jackson from a New No. 1

Both “Chicago” and “Human Nature” missed out on adding to Jackson’s collection of No. 1s by one slot, as neither was able to topple “Billie Jean.” That track has now dominated the R&B Streaming Songs chart for four weeks, and it is one of a trio of champions that credit Jackson.All the excitement connected to Jackson’s performance on the R&B Streaming Songs chart is not centered entirely around the highest two spaces. The listing features just 15 slots, but this week, Jackson pushes four singles back to the roster.

Wow “Rock With You” is the highest-ranking of the bunch, as it reenters the tally at No. 10. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” “Smooth Criminal” and “Bad” sit side-by-side-by-side, landing at Nos. 12, 13 and 14, respectively, after not finding space on the roster at all last week when Drake invaded.

Friends MJ Fills 10 Spaces on the Chart fills 10 of the 15 spaces on this week’s R&B Streaming Songs chart. He claims the entirety of the top four as “Human Nature” and “Beat It” near their all-time peaks, lifting to Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, and settling in just behind “Billie Jean” and “Chicago.” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and “Dirty Diana” also grow, beating out his quartet of returning favorites.

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