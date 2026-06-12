Shalamar vs. Midnight Star Was Funk, Soul and Memories

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Now THIS right here is what I call a feel-good battle. Some Kandi Crush Battles make you emotional. Some make you pick sides. But this one? This one made me want to get up, grab somebody’s hand and hit a two-step. This week we put Shalamar and Midnight Star head-to-head and baby… this was a battle built for cookouts, family reunions, skating rinks and people who know good music when they hear it.

Midnight Star came in swinging with “Curious,” and immediately set the mood. That song still sounds good decades later. It’s smooth, catchy and has just enough attitude to make you feel cool without trying too hard. But Shalamar answered with “A Night To Remember,” and whew… now hold on. Because that record isn’t just a song — that’s an event. That’s one of those songs where people start pointing at each other saying “oh I KNOW this one.”

As the battle kept moving, Midnight Star pulled out “Wet My Whistle” and reminded everybody they were never afraid to bring fun into the music. There’s something playful and effortless about their records. Then Shalamar responded with “Second Time Around,” and that’s where things got interesting. Because Shalamar doesn’t just make dance music. They make elegant dance music. They somehow manage to sound polished, soulful and still make you move.

By the time Midnight Star dropped “Slow Jam,” I already knew people were going to lose their minds. Let’s be serious for a second — “Slow Jam” is one of those records. The kind of song that instantly changes the room. You hear the opening notes and suddenly everybody remembers somebody. But Shalamar closed things out with “This Is For The Lover In You,” and what a way to finish. That song feels warm. It feels timeless. It feels like R&B and soul wrapped together.

What I loved most about this Kandi Crush wasn’t trying to crown one winner — it was realizing how much these groups shaped what came after them. You can hear pieces of both Midnight Star and Shalamar in artists today.

One group gave us undeniable groove. One group gave us smooth sophistication. And together they reminded us why these classics still hit. If you asked me who won? The answer is simple. The listeners. Until next Kandi Crush… keep singing, keep dancing and keep celebrating the music.