New Music Mondays: Tobe Nwigwe Preps New Album With A Soulful Collab

Derek Zhang

He can sing, rap, act and is quite the family man with a beautiful wife and five talented young children. Yet and still, it seems as if we’re only beginning to fully understand the multi-hyphenate nature of Tobe Nwigwe.

With a GRAMMY nomination and two NAACP Image Awards to his name already, his decade-spanning discography will soon have another banger in the vault with the upcoming release of a new album titled The Bridge.

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Even though it’s the latest of a whopping 18 projects released since Tobe’s debut in 2016, The Bridge appears to be his most personal work to date. The theme of it all ties back to his regional upbringing in the Alief neighborhood of Houston, his Nigerian cultural upbringing in a traditional Igbo household and being “the bridge” between those two worlds.

Kicking things off on a strong note, the first single to arrive from the project is a collaboration with British singer Labrinth titled “All Or Nothing.” Tobe trades in the aggressive flow of his 2022 viral hit “FYE FYE” for a calmer, more sensual feel that pairs perfectly with Labrinth’s signature ethereal tone. The result is a serenading love song that puts in words the many ways he’s willing to prove his dedication to the love of his life, who just so happens to make a cameo along with their three eldest. The accompanying visual component is a further testament to his vivid artistry when it comes to color theory, surrealism and most notably Blackness.

The Bridge is slated for release on August 21, and we’re expecting it to be a treat on the ears of many if “All Or Nothing” is any testament to what we should expected from the full project.

Get your “New Music Mondays” fix below by checking out “All Or Nothing” by Tobe Nwigwe featuring Labrinth, and keep scrolling for a few of his songs you should already have in your playlist: