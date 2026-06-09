H-Town Headlines

Teens killed in North Harris County shooting, no arrests made

Woman killed at Houston apartment, neighbor detained as suspect

Woman arrested for selling fentanyl that led to overdose death

Father killed trying to recover son's stolen truck, suspect charged

Source: NASA / NASA

Teen killed, another injured in overnight shooting at North Harris County home

A 15-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting at a home in north Harris County. The incident occurred following an argument between the two teens. Authorities found a large group of young people at the home during the shooting, with children as young as 3 years old present. No arrests have been made, and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the dispute.

Woman Killed At Houston Apartment Complex, Neighbor Detained

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Houston on Monday evening. Officers responded to the reported shooting on Lavender Street. They found a woman who had been shot. She later died at a local hospital. Investigators detained a man at the scene who is believed to be the shooter. He told officers the woman had assaulted him before the shooting happened. Police say the man and woman were neighbors who had an ongoing dispute. Their names haven’t been released.

Woman Arrested For Selling Fentanyl To La Marque Man Who Died Of OD

A woman is in custody and accused of selling fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose in La Marque last year. Police responded last August to a report of an unresponsive person at the Super 8 Motel on Delaney Road. They found Chase Boone dead at the scene in his room. Investigators found that Boone died from a fentanyl overdose, and that he’d bought the drugs from Brooklyn Pace. La Marque police arrested Pace last month on a charge of murder.

Man Charged With Killing Dad Who Was Trying To Recover Son’s Stolen Truck

A man is accused of killing a Houston father who was trying to help recover his son’s stolen truck. London Hogan made a court appearance on Monday morning. Investigators say Hogan stole a pickup truck at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Saturday at a gas station on Tidwell Road near John Ralston Road. The victim’s father, Louis Erebia, used GPS information to track the stolen truck to Loop 610 at Airline Drive. He and a friend confronted Hogan, who reportedly shot them both, and Erebia died at a hospital. Hogan is charged with murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

NASA To Unveil Artemis 3 Crew

NASA will unveil the Artemis 3 crew for the next moon mission today. During the Artemis 3 mission, four astronauts will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard the Orion spacecraft to test rendezvous and docking capabilities between Orion and commercial human landing systems needed to deliver astronauts to the moon’s surface. This come right on the heels of the successful Artemis 2 mission where three astronauts flew around the moon in the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years. Tuesday’s announcement will take place at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Texans Punter Competition Intensifies

Veteran Kai Kroeger and rookie Jack Stonehouse are competing to replace former Texans punter Tommy Townsend, now with the Tennessee Titans. The Texans acquired Kroeger from the New Orleans Saints in an offseason trade. Stonehouse went undrafted out of Syracuse and signed a rookie free agent deal. Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross says each kicker has his strengths. The preseason games will probably help decide who gets the job.

Mandatory Minicamp Roundup

Mandatory minicamp kicks off for several NFL teams this week. The Texans hit the practice field today for their first session. Meanwhile, the Cowboys were back on the field yesterday for Organized Team Activities and will continue the voluntary period today.

Astros Edge Angels In Series Opener

The Astros edged the Angels 5-4 in extras to open their three-game series from Anaheim. Jose Altuve scored on a throwing error in the 10th inning. Houston has won three of its last four games and will continue the series tonight.

Texas Battles Georgia In CWS Saturday Night

The College World Series begins this weekend. Texas squares off against Georgia Saturday night. The format is a double-elimination tournament.

Lawsuit Seeks To Block White House UFC Event

A federal lawsuit has been filed to stop a UFC event planned for the White House grounds on June 14th, which happens to be President Trump’s 80th birthday. The lawsuit argues the event would use federal land to benefit a private company without proper congressional approval. The Department of the Interior is defending the event, saying it is being handled like other White