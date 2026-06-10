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AV’s Daily Power Point “Jesus Wept”

Let's start this day with the comforting assurance that no matter what we face, our Savior walks with us, sharing in our sorrows and our joys.

Published on June 10, 2026
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Child Reading The Bible
Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

Jesus wept.”

John 11:35

“Jesus wept.” These two simple words reveal so much about our Savior’s heart. Standing at Lazarus’s tomb, Jesus is moments away from performing an incredible miracle – raising His friend from the dead. Yet, He pauses to share in the grief of Mary, Martha, and the other mourners.

Even knowing the joy that’s about to unfold, Jesus enters fully into the present sorrow of those He loves. He doesn’t rush to fix the situation; He first connects with their pain, showing us that our emotions matter deeply to God.

This moment beautifully illustrates Christ’s nature – divine yet deeply human. He feels our pain authentically, even when He knows resolution is coming. For us, this means we have a Savior who truly understands our sorrows. When we grieve, Jesus grieves with us.

Today, whatever you’re facing, remember: Jesus meets you in your emotions. He invites us to be honest with our feelings, knowing He’s present in both our joys and our pains. This is the God we serve – One who weeps with us and works wonders for us.

Dear God,

Thank You for Jesus, who shows us it’s okay not to be okay. When I feel like hiding my tears or think I’m the only one struggling, remind me that You understand.

Help me be real with You, God. Give me the courage to open up about what’s hurting, both to You and to the people I trust. And when others are hurting, let me be the one who offers comfort, just like Jesus did.

In every season of life, I want to feel You close. Thank You for being a God who walks with us, even through the messiest parts of our lives. Knowing You’re there, in the tears and the laughter, gives me hope.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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