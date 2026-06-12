Listen Live
Close
Faith & Fame

AV’s Daily Power Point ” Transformation.”

Today, let’s reflect on what it means to truly seek God’s guidance—not just for answers, but for transformation.

Published on June 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

a teenage girl (17-18) lying on the grass reading
Source: Stockbyte / Getty

“Show me Your ways, Lord, teach me Your paths.”

Psalm 25:4

Life is a series of choices, a winding path filled with twists and turns. Maybe you’re facing a decision that weighs heavy on your heart, or perhaps it’s just the quiet whisper of “what now?” that keeps you awake at night. In these moments of uncertainty, David’s prayer in Psalm 25:4 becomes our own: “Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths.”

This isn’t just a prayer for major life decisions—it’s an invitation to walk with God in every step. When we pray these words, we’re acknowledging that His wisdom far surpasses our own. We’re choosing to trust the One who sees the path from beginning to end.

The beautiful truth is that God’s paths aren’t just directions—they’re invitations into deeper relationship with Him. Every step becomes an opportunity to know His heart, to experience His faithfulness, to discover His perfect love. Though His ways may sometimes seem mysterious, they always lead to life in all its fullness. Our steps become less about control and more about trust, less about our plans and more about His purpose.

So today, whatever crossroads you face, remember: you don’t have to figure it all out alone. He’s not just pointing the way—He’s walking with you every step of the journey.

Heavenly Father,

Sometimes I feel so lost, so unsure of which way to go. But I know that Your wisdom is perfect, Your ways are good. So today, I echo David’s prayer: show me Your way, Lord. Teach me Your paths.

Give me the courage to follow Your lead, even when the road is unclear. I trust that as I walk in obedience, You’ll guide me to a place far better than I could find on my own. Thank You for being a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.

I pray this in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Related Tags

David God

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Here Are The 10 Most Stolen Cars in Texas

Comments
Couple discussing stock market trading on a videocall with a financial consultant from their home
RSMS  |  Min. Anthony Valary

Data Breach Leaves Millions Exposed

Comments
8 Items
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Celebs React to Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Comments
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Dallas DJ 'DJ ASAP' and His Wife Get 40 Years in $30M Pyramid Scheme

Comments
12 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

12 Powerful Women Over 40, Child-Free by Choice And Living Their Best Lives

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close