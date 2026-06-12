AV’s Daily Power Point ” Transformation.”

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

“Show me Your ways, Lord, teach me Your paths.”

Psalm 25:4

Life is a series of choices, a winding path filled with twists and turns. Maybe you’re facing a decision that weighs heavy on your heart, or perhaps it’s just the quiet whisper of “what now?” that keeps you awake at night. In these moments of uncertainty, David’s prayer in Psalm 25:4 becomes our own: “Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths.”

This isn’t just a prayer for major life decisions—it’s an invitation to walk with God in every step. When we pray these words, we’re acknowledging that His wisdom far surpasses our own. We’re choosing to trust the One who sees the path from beginning to end.

The beautiful truth is that God’s paths aren’t just directions—they’re invitations into deeper relationship with Him. Every step becomes an opportunity to know His heart, to experience His faithfulness, to discover His perfect love. Though His ways may sometimes seem mysterious, they always lead to life in all its fullness. Our steps become less about control and more about trust, less about our plans and more about His purpose.

So today, whatever crossroads you face, remember: you don’t have to figure it all out alone. He’s not just pointing the way—He’s walking with you every step of the journey.

Heavenly Father,

Sometimes I feel so lost, so unsure of which way to go. But I know that Your wisdom is perfect, Your ways are good. So today, I echo David’s prayer: show me Your way, Lord. Teach me Your paths.

Give me the courage to follow Your lead, even when the road is unclear. I trust that as I walk in obedience, You’ll guide me to a place far better than I could find on my own. Thank You for being a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.

I pray this in Jesus’ name. Amen.