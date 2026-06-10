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Apple Previews New Child Safety Features

(Cupertino, CA) — Apple is previewing its new child safety features. They’re being rolled out to make it easier for parents to manage the content their kids can see, who they’re talking to and when they have access to apps. It says these safety features are designed to build on already-existing parental controls. The company also says the first and most important step a parent can take to ensure age-appropriate experiences is to set up a child account. It’s required for children under 13 and is available for those up to 18.

Why ChatGPT always picks 73 when asked for a random number between 1 and 100? Answer may surprise you- Moneycontrol.com

If you have ever asked ChatGPT to pick a random number between 1 and 100, you may have gotten the same answer: 73. At first, this seems strange. ChatGPT is a highly advanced AI, yet it keeps choosing the same number again and again. Many users have noticed this pattern. It has caused confusion and curiosity

People usually avoid very small numbers like 1 or 2. They also avoid very large numbers like 99 or 100. Obvious choices such as 50 or 100 are skipped as well. Prime numbers like 73 feel more random than even numbers. So the model leans toward numbers that seem less predictable.

Language models are not dice

ChatGPT does not roll a mental die. It predicts text based on patterns from its training. When you ask for “a random number,” it tries to give a response that fits what it has learned. It is not actually generating randomness unless connected to a special tool.

73 is famous online

Fans of The Big Bang Theory may remember an episode where Sheldon Cooper calls 73 “the best number.” This scene became popular online. Because of that, 73 appears many times in internet conversations about favorite or random numbers. ChatGPT picks up this pattern from its training data.

Confirmation bias plays a role

Once people notice 73 appearing a few times, they start looking for it. They remember every time they see 73. If ChatGPT says 41, 62, or 88,