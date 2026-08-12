DROPPING JEWELS: THE DIFFICULT EMPLOYEE

Employees fear retaliation for speaking up, even when issues are clear.

'Difficult' employees are often the honest ones, not the silent majority.

When honest voices are silenced, the company loses its last smoke alarm.

Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

Right now, 1 in 4 workers do not feel safe speaking up at work. A quarter of your team is sitting on the truth and choosing silence. Let that land.

You know that person at your job everybody calls “difficult.” Here’s what the research actually says. A full 50% of employees believe that even if they speak up, nothing will happen. So they stay quiet. But that difficult person? The the one that refused to go along. They are usually the one telling it straight.

Think about who really gets that label. It is not the 49% who were never even asked for their ideas, just nodding and smiling through every single meeting. It is not the one who says “sounds great” then watches the whole thing fall apart. Nah. It is the person who raised their hand and said THIS IS NOT WORKING. The one who asked why the numbers do not add up. The one who would not sign off on something they knew was broken. Even when 67% of the room stayed silent because leadership already made it clear they were not interested in new ideas.

That is not difficult. That is not even close to difficult. THAT IS 100% HONEST.

Brian Gross runs a newsletter called The Dark Horse for high performers who get overlooked and underestimated. He laid this out clean on Work Life Wednesday. In a broken company, honest people do not get a thank you. They get a target on their back. And only 58% of workers say they trust their direct manager enough to speak openly. That means nearly half your team already knows the risk before they even open their mouth.

The boss cannot argue with the truth. So they go after HOW you said it. “Not a team player.” “Rubs people the wrong way.” “Got an attitude.” And here is the thing. Research shows 40% of employees already lack the confidence to speak up before management even starts the noise. So when they flip the script, it works. People fold. And once 67% of a workplace is locked into “this is how we always done it,” that honest voice does not stand a chance. That is not feedback, family. That is a hit job. Done on purpose.

When The Truth Goes Quiet

Here is the part that should scare every leader in the room. That difficult person? They do not stay difficult. THEY GO QUIET. PwC found only 56% of workers feel safe trying new approaches on the job. That means nearly half the room was already holding back before that person even walked out the door. They stop raising their hand. They stop asking the hard questions. They just give you exactly what you ask for. Silence.

Now what do you have? No feedback. No warnings. No truth. You did not fix the problem. YOU KILLED THE SMOKE ALARM AND KEPT THE FIRE BURNING. And here is the kicker. Research shows 50% of workers already believed nothing would happen if they spoke up. So when that honest voice disappears, silence spreads fast. Because everybody else was already halfway there.

So if they ever call you difficult for saying the thing everybody else was too scared to say, hear this loud and clear. YOU WERE NEVER THE PROBLEM. You were the only one paying attention. Only 1 in 4 workers feel safe enough to do what you did. That means you were standing in a room where 75% of the people already chose silence over truth.

The company did not lose a difficult employee. It lost the last honest voice in the building. And that honesty was already rare. Nearly half of workers were never even asked for their ideas. Only 56% feel safe enough to try something new. The numbers were already low. Do not let them hit zero.

That is the jewel for today. Stay real, stay loud, and keep telling the truth.

Check out Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta weekdays at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.